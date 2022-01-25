Win Stuff
REPORT: Sean Payton to retire as Saints head coach

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Sean Payton will be stepping away as New Orleans head coach.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Saints facility. FOX 8 will have a crew there.

Payton met with Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis for several hours on Monday after returning from vacation.

Payton just finished his 16th year coaching the Saints and is the NFL’s second-longest tenured coach with the same team behind the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Payton finishes with a 152-89 overall record, a Super Bowl XLIV championship, five seasons with more than 12 wins, and was named AP Coach of the Year in 2006.

Caption

He remains under contract with the Saints until 2024. If another team was interested in hiring him, they would need to compensate New Orleans.

