MSDH: 4,909 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

MSDH said 4,909 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday as of 3 p.m.

21 new deaths were also reported with 20 deaths occurring between Jan. 19 and Jan. 23. One death occurred on Sept. 5, 2021, according to a death certificate.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 699,002 and 10,755, respectively.

Around 463 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was reported in Marion County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 77,537 COVID-19 cases and 1,078 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 6,464 cases, 98 deaths
  • Forrest: 18,937 cases, 268 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,283 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 18,781 cases, 251 deaths
  • Lamar: 15,140 cases, 142 deaths
  • Marion: 6,168 cases, 123 deaths
  • Perry: 2,693 cases, 57 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,071 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH last said 572,098 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,628,759 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,707,090 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

