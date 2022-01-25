Man sentenced for exposing himself to women in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Laurel pleaded guilty on Monday to indecent exposure at an Ellisville park and was sentenced to six months in jail, according to officials.

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell said Michael Keys, 30, was arrested Monday in connection to reports of indecent exposure at the Howard Technology Park.

Russell said Keys was arrested at the municipal court, where he appeared for prior traffic violations.

Russell said the police received one complaint of a man pulling up to a woman at Howard Technology Park and exposing himself while inside of his vehicle. The victim could not identify the man’s face, but she was able to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Further investigation around the park revealed other accounts of women being harassed in the same way.

From surveillance footage from the park, police were able to match the suspect’s car with that of Keys’ vehicle from photos in traffic violation reports, Russell said. The victim was also able to identify the suspect’s car from the photos.

Keys was then confronted at the municipal court on Monday at approximately 9 a.m. According to Russell, Keys admitted that he exposed himself to women and that he had a problem.

He is currently being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was also sentenced at the City of Ellisville municipal court to pay a fine of $335 and to serve up to six months for indecent exposure.

The chief said Keys was also been banned from all Jones County Economic Development Authority property.

