Local food banks struggle with COVID-19 surge

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local food banks have been feeling the strain of COVID-19, suffering from a decrease in food donations and volunteers.

Demaris Lee, the executive director at Petal Children’s Task Force Food Distribution Center, says it’s been a challenge trying to deal with the lack of resources.

“We are having a struggle. We’ve had people here, our volunteers that have had CVOID. It puts a strain on us with getting boxes together and our office manager having COVID. And it’s just a strain on everyone when someone is out due to something like this,” said Lee.

This Petal food bank has also had to deal with not getting some products at all, such as bread and vegetables.

“We’re not able to give them as much as we would like. It has put a strain on us trying to purchase food but not only that but making sure our boxes got enough food in it that will last the family,” said Lee.

Blake Seymour, the manager of operations at the Glory House in Laurel, says they’ve seen an increase in people coming in to get food.

On average, they would see 80 people daily. Now, they’re serving up to 160 people per day.

“We would try to provide a wide variety of vegetables canned vegetables for example two to three cans of corn green beans things like that. Whereas now it’s kind of limited based on what we have. As you see right now we don’t have anything but beans. Based off of what we have is best effort we can give. We do have a full freezer, a walking-in cooler and walk-in freezer those are both empty right now,” said Seymour.

For those who are interested in donating food, you can call The Glory House in Laurel at (601) 262-5555 or go to their website at thegloryhouse.org.

You can also go to the Petal Children’s Taskforce location and drop off food donations.

