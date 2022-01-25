Win Stuff
Kevin Hart to come to Thalia Mara Hall

Kevin Hart
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson on Friday, February 18.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The comedian is famous for starring in several comedy specials as well as movies such as Ride Along, Central Intelligence, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

