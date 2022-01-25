JCLETA: Applications being accepted for Part-Time Law Enforcement Officer Training

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Law Enforcement Training Academy (JCLETA) is currently accepting applications for their 2022 Part-Time Law Enforcement Officer Training.

Trainees will undergo offensive & defensive tactics, weapons proficiency training, pursuit driving and more.

Graduates will receive their professional law enforcement certification issued through the State of Mississippi.

Applications can be picked up at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department located at 419 Yates Avenue in Laurel, Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m.

The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2022.

For more information, contact Academy Director Eddy Ingram at (601) 319-9519 or Academy Secretary Melissa Kelland at (601) 433-3505.

The JCLETA operates under the auspices of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

