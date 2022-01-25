Hattiesburg native lands role on new ABC miniseries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Actor and Hattiesburg native Edward Rashad Smith is back on the small screen as he has landed a role on the new ABC series “Women of the Movement.”

“Everyone knows the story about Emmett Till and his journey of when he came to Mississippi, and tragically, what happened to his demise. This series actually focuses on his mother and how his mother basically rise to the occasion, coming to the honor of her son,” says Smith.

Smith says he auditioned for the show twice before landing a spot on the cast. When he finally got the call, he says it was surreal.

“And when I booked it, I can’t even lie… I sat in my car and wept a little bit. I did because it was so exciting because I knew I wanted to be a part of telling this story and how powerful it would be, as well as being able to be graced with the opportunity to help bring a piece of the story alive,” says Smith.

His character is a security guard for the Civil Rights activist Dr. Theodore Howard. Smith says he studied hard to get into character, even creating his own backstory.

“And I actually built this world around my character in order to see how I fit within Dr. Howard’s world, who was the maverick of that time and what type of strong man would I be,” says Smith.

Smith says one of his goals in life is to inspire people from his hometown and state

“It will be instilled in them that hope that they can actually, you know, make tomorrow a better day, you know, as well as accomplish that dream,” says Smith.

Smith also mentioned he’ll be launching a filmmaker’s academy soon for people with a desire to break into the filmmaking industry.

Episodes from the series are available to stream on Hulu.

