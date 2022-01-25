33 car burglaries lead to 20 stolen weapons in Hattiesburg this month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You should think twice about leaving a purse or backpack in your car, even if you’re just running into a building for a few minutes.

There have been 33 car burglaries in the first 24 days of the year in Hattiesburg.

“That’s a pretty excessive number but the more disturbing fact on that is of those 33 vehicles. There have been 20 weapons stolen in those,” says Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryann Moore.

The 20 stolen weapons all came from unlocked cars.

“It’s not necessarily that those stolen weapons stay in the area, but there’s a good chance that what we see sometimes it’s juveniles, those juveniles get a weapon, falls into the wrong hands. That weapon could be turned around and used in a crime. That’s certainly not something that a gun owner or responsible gun owner wants to happen,” says Moore.

28 of the 33 burglaries were from unlocked cars. HPD says once your things are gone, there’s not much hope of getting them back.

“A purse, a wallet, anything like that on your seat because it’s a crime of opportunity. If a criminal walks by sees that, it’s like window shopping, all they got to do is simply pull on the door handle, they’re in your vehicle,” explains Moore.

Whether you’re running inside to grab something you forgot, or parking for the night, you need to take your valuables with you and lock your car doors.

A common target for car burglars is apartment complex parking lots.

“There are a lot of vehicles stacked right on top of one another and people may not think it’s an issue seeing somebody out roaming around in a parking lot late at night or early in the morning. But you know you have an unlocked vehicle and again stacked in a parking lot side by side. It does not take a lot of effort to walk in and pull under the door handle,” Moore says.

Also, you should never leave your keys in your car with it running. No matter how cold it is or how quickly you think you can run in and out of a building, that’s an invitation to people looking for easy opportunities.

HPD says both car burglary and possession of a stolen weapon are a felony and anyone caught will be charged and brought before a judge.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.