2 Hub City teenagers arrested on felony grand larceny, burglary charges

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg teenagers have been arrested on felony charges in an ongoing investigation in the Hub City.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, a 15-year-old male and 13-year-old male, both of Hattiesburg, have each been charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of commercial burglary.

Moore says the two have been charged in connection to a commercial burglary that happened on Jan. 22, 2022, in the 1500 block of North Main Street, where a business was burglarized and a vehicle was stolen.

One of the teens has been booked at the Forrest County Jail, and the other has been booked in the Forrest County Youth Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to Moore.

