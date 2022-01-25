01/25 Ryan’s “Damp Start” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re starting off the day with widespread showers across the Pine Belt, but the rain won’t stick with us too much longer. A low pressure system that developed in South TX is now passing South of us, and is already on the way out of the area. Expect to see scattered showers for the next hour or two, isolated showers just before lunch, and clearing skies through the night. That’ll lead to much more sun for the rest of the week, but highs/lows will still trend below average. Not by as much as we saw last week, but we will have at least one afternoon in the 40s again before things warm up again. Thankfully that happens pretty soon as temperatures climb above average again by next Monday, trending well above average all week long.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.