U.S. Forest Service overseeing 700-acre burn in Wayne County

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking travelers to use extreme caution Sunday night and into Monday morning if traveling near Camp 8 Road in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

The service will be conducting a prescribed burn totaling 700 acres in Wayne County. adjacent to Camp 8 Road and fire crews will be working in this area.

