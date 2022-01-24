U.S. Forest Service overseeing 700-acre burn in Wayne County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking travelers to use extreme caution Sunday night and into Monday morning if traveling near Camp 8 Road in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

The service will be conducting a prescribed burn totaling 700 acres in Wayne County. adjacent to Camp 8 Road and fire crews will be working in this area.

