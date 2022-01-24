Win Stuff
Rainy tonight with cooler weather tomorrow

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
This evening will be cloudy and rainy with temperatures in the low 50s. Rain will continue overnight with lows falling into the mid 40s.

A few showers will linger thorough tomorrow morning before clearing out around lunchtime. Skies will be cloudy tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Another cold front will move though on Friday, bringing us another shot of cold air. Highs will be in the low 50s with cloudy skies.

Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be breezy at time from the north.

