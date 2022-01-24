Pocket of warmth midweek before Pine Belt temperatures plunge

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening everyone!

Overnight, look for mostly clear skies with lows in the upper-20s.

On Monday, look for skies to become partly-to-mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees. Rain is expected Monday night, with lows in the lower-40s. The chance for rain is 70 percent.

There is a slight chance for light rain Tuesday morning, with skies becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the upper-50s.

Partly cloudy and colder weather returns on Tuesday night, with lows in the 30-to-32-degree range.

Sunny and chilly weather is forecast for Wednesday, with highs in the upper-40s to around 50 degrees. Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper-20s expected.

Mostly sunny weather is expected on Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower to mid-30s.

Friday into the weekend looks chilly with highs n the lower-50s and lows in the 20s are expected.

