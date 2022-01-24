Petal man arrested for sexual battery of a child
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Petal man last Friday for sexual battery of a child.
David A. Batson, 50, was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Batson bonded out of the Forrest County jail under a $35,000 bond.
If you have any information on criminal activity, please contact the Forrest County sheriff’s office at 601-544-7800, and ask to speak to an investigator.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.