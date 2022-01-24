Petal man arrested for sexual battery of a child

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Petal man last Friday for sexual battery of a child.

David A. Batson, 50, was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.

Batson bonded out of the Forrest County jail under a $35,000 bond.

If you have any information on criminal activity, please contact the Forrest County sheriff’s office at 601-544-7800, and ask to speak to an investigator.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.