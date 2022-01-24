Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Ole Miss enters AP women’s poll for 1st time in 15 years

Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) attempts a basket while Tennessee guard Jordan Horston...
Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) attempts a basket while Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Tennessee won 70-58. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi is in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in 15 years, coming in at No. 24.

The Rebels are 17-2 and 7-0 on the road.

They get a huge test Thursday with a trip to No. 1 South Carolina. The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to remain the top team in the poll.

Stanford, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Louisville round out the top five.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman
Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades
With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
How to save money on power bill during cold weather
David A. Batson, 50, was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Petal man arrested for sexual battery of a child
Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond

Latest News

Scott Berry heads into 13th season as the Golden Eagles head baseball coach. Courtesy: WDAM
Golden Eagle baseball waiting just around the corner
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble...
Chiefs LB, former MSU star, charged after domestic dispute
Southern Miss basketball
Golden Eagles grab non-conference win over Southeastern Baptist
Southern Miss basketball
Golden Eagles grab non-conference win over Southeastern Baptist