MSDH: 12,711 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported in Miss. over three-day period

The latest figures brought the state's total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 694,093...
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 694,093 and 10,734, respectively.(CDC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

MSDH said 12,711 new coronavirus cases were recorded over a three-day period, which include Jan. 21 - 23.

13 new deaths were also reported between Jan.5, and Jan. 22.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 694,093 and 10,734, respectively.

Around 1,924 COVID-19 cases and no deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 77,074 COVID-19 cases and 1,077 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 6,420 cases, 98 deaths
  • Forrest: 18,805 cases, 268 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,258 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 18,689 cases, 251 deaths
  • Lamar: 15,065 cases, 142 deaths
  • Marion: 6,117 cases, 122 deaths
  • Perry: 2,686 cases, 57 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,034 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH last said 533,658 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,623,769 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,478,063 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

