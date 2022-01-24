Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Mississippi governor signs bill for congressional remap

Sen. Joseph Thomas, D-Yazoo City, holds a copy of the proposed congressional redistricting map...
Sen. Joseph Thomas, D-Yazoo City, holds a copy of the proposed congressional redistricting map as debate over a different version is held in the Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that redraws the boundaries of the state’s four congressional districts to account for changes in population.

His spokeswoman says the Republican governor signed it Monday.

The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters.

The plan expands the territory of the state’s only majority-Black U.S. House district because the 2020 Census showed the district lost population the previous decade.

But it does so in a way that the incumbent, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, did not want.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman
Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades
With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
How to save money on power bill during cold weather
David A. Batson, 50, was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Petal man arrested for sexual battery of a child
Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond

Latest News

Hattiesburg Mission Acceleration Program
United Way ‘Mission Acceleration Program’ helps students get back on track
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/24
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/24 v2
United Way ‘Mission Acceleration Program’ helps students get back on track
United Way ‘Mission Acceleration Program’ helps students get back on track
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, deputies found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds in Foxworth,...
Marion Co. shooting victim in stable condition, according to sheriff’s office