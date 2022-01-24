Win Stuff
Marion Co. shooting victim in stable condition, according to sheriff’s office

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A person who was shot in Marion County last week is now in stable condition, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Singley from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, deputies found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds in Foxworth, Miss.

Jada Jefferson, 20, Foxworth, who had been shot multiple times, was declared dead at the scene while another victim was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition. A third victim was also shot, but he was released from the hospital shortly after.

The sheriff’s office said the second victim is now considered to be in stable condition. It is unknown if they have been released from the hospital at this time.

Kyndall Carter, 19, was taken into custody. He was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 19, with one count of murder and two charges of aggravated assault in a Tuesday night shooting.

Jerliyah Pinestraw was also wanted for questioning. On Thursday, Jan, 20, she was located and was interviewed by Investigators.

According to Singley, she has been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

