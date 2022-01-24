Win Stuff
Laurel councilwomen raise awareness about statewide social programs

Photo, L to R: Grace Amos of Ward 6 and Shirley Jordan of Ward 7(City of Laurel)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Councilwomen representing Wards 6 and 7 are bringing awareness to two statewide programs designed to provide services to struggling Mississippians.

Grace Amos of Ward 6 and Shirley Jordan of Ward 7 have been working with representatives from different statewide programs to create events to bring services to the citizens of Laurel and the surrounding areas.

The first program, RAMP, is a rent and utility assistance program designed to help Mississippi’s renters and landlords persevere through the challenges of the pandemic.

While the councilwomen expected to host an event for Laurel residents applying for the program, the events have had to cancel due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The program, however, is still accepting applications.

The councilwomen have also worked with the Mississippi Center for Justice to host two expungement clinics in Laurel. They have postponed their efforts to bring a third event to the city until COVID-19 cases subside.

Once the number of cases has come down, a new date will be set and the next local expungement clinic will be set. In the meantime, interested parties can review information, including program requirements, on the Mississippi Center for Justice’s website at mscenterforjustice.org.

“We’re proud of the progress that we’ve made with the first two events and are looking forward to continuing to promote this service in the future,” Councilwoman Jordan said. “We will continue to work with the Mississippi Center for Justice to provide information to our constituents in Wards 6 and 7,” said Amos.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

