Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Jones College cheer team wins back-to-back national titles

The Jones College Cheer Team won its second national title in January.
The Jones College Cheer Team won its second national title in January.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College cheerleaders are adding another ring to their collection following their first-place finish at the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s 2022 College National Championship.

“Our slogan is ‘Do Your Job,’ Jones College Cheer Coach Kayla Hankins said. ”Like, come in here, be disciplined, be focused, and just take care. Do your job, not only in here, in cheer, but as an athlete. Just becoming an overall better person, and that’s what these kids do.

“Like they had a mindset, they had a goal, and they did their job.”

Though they make it look effortless, the journey to winning back-to-back titles wasn’t easy.

“We do practice a lot,” JC cheerleader Madelyn Pace said. “Right after we get out of class we head straight here, and we start practicing. Even when we’re not in the gym as like a team practicing, we’re usually outside of the gym just throwing skills and getting those reps in.”

The team overcame several obstacles to earn the gold.

“There was like a section where we couldn’t practice for a couple of days,” Pace said. “It was like right before we had to break for Christmas... and then when we came back for the two weeks before nationals, we had a couple of kids get sick. So, we couldn’t practice those two weeks either. But we just came back and did our jobs and made the routine work.”

But it was all worth it when the team heard its name called as the 2022 Open Coed National Champions.

“It was extremely exciting,” Pace said. “I feel like as a team we were disciplined and ready to get that national title.”

The Jones College cheer team will have a few weeks off before returning to hold clinics and tryouts.

“A lot of pressure on this team going in there, but they went down there, they dominated.,” Hankins said. “Great semifinals, had a hit in finals and they brought back home the national championship to Ellisville.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades
Bennett said he will remain committed to high learning and advancing the university until his...
USM President Rodney Bennett to step down in 2023
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Chaniquel Hathorn was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County on Thursday.
Prentiss woman killed in crash on Hwy. 84 in Covington Co.
Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Pocket of warmth midweek before Pine Belt temperatures plunge
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather forecast
The USDA Forest Service oversaw a 700-acre burn in Wayne County Sunday.
U.S. Forest Service overseeing 700-acre burn in Wayne County
Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman