Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Houston K-9 stabbed in the line of duty

K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery.(Houston Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Houston police dog was stabbed in the line of duty by a robbery suspect on Saturday.

A K-9 named Nate caught the fleeing suspect, who then turned on the dog with a large butcher knife.

Once the K-9′s human partner caught up after the chase, the suspect dropped the knife.

Nate suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery. The surgery was successful, and Nate is said to be recovering and resting well.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, had minor injuries from the dog, but now faces both armed robbery and assault on a police officer charges.

Nate has been with the Houston Police Department for three years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman
Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades
With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
How to save money on power bill during cold weather
David A. Batson, 50, was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Petal man arrested for sexual battery of a child
Deputies conduct shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Judges approve special grand jury in Georgia election probe
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Federal government launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit
A federal database of agricultural land owned by overseas entities appears to have incomplete...
Secret Acres: Foreign-owned agricultural land inaccurately tracked by government
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, deputies found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds in Foxworth,...
Marion Co. shooting victim in stable condition, according to sheriff’s office