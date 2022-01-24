Governor Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State Address on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that he will deliver his third State of the State Address on Tuesday.

The governor says the address will occur at 4 p.m. and will be live-streamed via Facebook.

According to Reeves, he will discuss a plethora of important topics such as education, infrastructure, crime, critical race theory, and eliminating the income tax.

Reeves says he plans to discuss Mississippi’s successes in the face of the pandemic and give a vision for the year ahead.

Reeves lifted the state of emergency last month and says he has said he had no plans to issue any more mandates.

On Twitter Reeves said he would discuss several important topics like education, infrastructure, critical race theory, eliminating the income tax, and the deadly crime wave.

The city of Jackson saw a record number of homicides in 2021.

The increase in crime led the governor to start a new safety initiative last year – increasing the presence of police in parts of the city.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.