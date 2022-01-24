Arnold Line Water Association lifts boil advisory for around 200 customers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water advisory has been lifted for some Arnold Line Water Association customers.

The utility reports the advisory was lifted for customers on Bayview Drive, River Oaks Drive, Oak Forrest Drive, Wildwood Circle, Dogwood Cove and Springhill Drive in Hattiesburg on Monday, Jan. 24.

The association said the advisory covered about 200 customers and was necessary while crews work to repair a damaged water pipe.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.