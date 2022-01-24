3-D School in Petal expands with new building

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Dynamic Dyslexia Design in Petal is in the process of building a new 5,000 square foot building, which will accommodate over 50 new students.

The group began raising money for the $1 million projects in August 2021, and currently has 60 percent of the funding, $600,000, available.

Money is being raised through donations from members of the public, businesses and private organizations. Personalized engraved bricks are on sale which will be placed on the porch of the building.

Recently, the Asbury Foundation donated $250,000 to go towards the project.

The new building will house six additional classrooms for the school’s 4th, 5th and 6th-grade students as well as two additional therapy rooms.

Currently, the school’s 5th-grade students are having to meet in the gym because of the lack of adequate-sized classrooms.

“This building will help our older children to transition better to their schools once they leave here,” said Cena Holifield, executive director of The 3-D School.

“The children will be going from class to class like they will be doing at their regular schools,” Holifield added.

Work on the project is being done by Mike Rozier Construction and is expected to be completed in late spring.

For more information about The 3-D School and how you can donate to their building campaign, click HERE.

