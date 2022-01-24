Win Stuff
01/24 Ryan’s “Frosty” Monday Morning Forecast

Another start in the 20s, but the next 24 hours are looking warmer.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Had to take a few minutes this morning to defrost my windshield as we begin today below 30 once again. Considering the last few days have started in the low 20s/upper teens, that is technically warming...something we’ll find a little more noticeable this afternoon. That’s because we’ll hit our average temperature for this time of year, near 60 degrees, for the first time in a week. I wish those conditions were going to stick around, but it’s going to be a fairly short-lived warm up. Tomorrow’s low will still be chilly in the 40s, but that’ll be the warmest start we’ve seen in over a week as warmer, more humid air rushes in ahead of a Tuesday morning/afternoon front.

Overall, expect another 10 days trending in a much more seasonal, cooler, and drier direction with this afternoon and tomorrow morning being the warmest periods we’ll see this week. The next warms above 60 once again though.

