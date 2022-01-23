State archives awards more than $3M in preservation grants

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - More than $3 million in grants have been awarded to 18 preservation and restoration projects in Mississippi.

The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced the awards Friday on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program.

The program helps preserve and restore historic courthouses, schools and other properties.

The grants include $150,000 to the Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth to restore its interior and courtroom and $250,000 for interior restoration of the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg.

