Shelby museum launches new website, new memorial brick program

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is offering Pine Belt residents a new way to honor family members who have served in the military.

The museum is starting a memorial brick program, which will raise funds for the museum.

“We’re in the process of launching a brand new and revamped brick memorial program, so folks can buy a brick for their loved one and put it on display here at the museum,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

“We’re looking at placing the bricks in between all of our U.S. tanks on display outside of the museum and doing it in a way you can walk up and down the sidewalk there and see your loved ones name very prominently on display outside the museum.”

The cost is $100 per brick and each one will have three lines of information about the service member.

Potential brickbuyers soon will be able to purchase a brick online at a new website for the museum.

That site can be found eventually at www.msarmedforcesmuseum.org.

“We’ll actually be launching a foundation component to (the website) with fundraising, with brick sales and with our gift shop, in trying to put that online in the coming year,” Lofton said.

Lofton said he’s also looking forward to more in-person interaction with the public in 2022.

Of course, all that depends on the pandemic.

“We’re getting back into some of our public programming,” Lofton said. “We’re looking forward to getting back to events like Hubfest and other things in the local community and we’ve got quite a few school groups who’ve started booking in the spring to actually come through and tour the museum.”

Lofton says museum staff will also be making additions and improvements to the World War Two section this year and they’ll be revamping some of the the Civil War exhibits.

Lofton also says the museum will put more content on Facebook and Instagram in 2022.

