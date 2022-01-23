SeMRHI staff honor late CEO during ‘Last Pass’ procession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Staff members of a Hattiesburg-based community healthcare organization paid special tribute Saturday to their former chief executive officer, who died on Monday.

Employees of Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc., gathered at that organization’s administrative offices on U.S. 49 Saturday morning to honor Geroldean Dyse.

They released balloons as a funeral procession for Dyse passed.

Dyes had been the organization’s CEO since 2011 but had worked with SeMRHI for 41 years.

“We just want her to know how much we’re going to miss her, her and her family to know how much she is going to be missed and that we hope to continue all the things that she started and to make sure that the organization remains as viable in the community as she has developed it,” said Kaye Ray, interim CEO for SeMRHI.

A graveside service for Dyse was held Saturday afternoon in Beaumont.

