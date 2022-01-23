Petal Chamber of Commerce receives $20K grant from Mississippi Power

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Chamber of Commerce received a $20,000 grant from Mississippi Power to help support businesses struggling due to COVID-19.

To qualify for money from the grant, the business must be a member of the Petal Chamber of Commerce, must be minority-owned and a customer of Mississippi Power.

“This grant money, unlike most grants, they can use it at their discretion,” Petal CoC Executive Director Valerie Wilson said. “They can use it for employee bonuses, for supplies, for capital, improvements, whatever they deem most important to them.

So, that’s a bit of a discerning factor between this grant and some of the other ones they received.”

The recipients of the grant will have the money dispersed to them at the chamber’s regular luncheon early next month.

