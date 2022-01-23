Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Petal Chamber of Commerce receives $20K grant from Mississippi Power

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Chamber of Commerce received a $20,000 grant from Mississippi Power to help support businesses struggling due to COVID-19.

To qualify for money from the grant, the business must be a member of the Petal Chamber of Commerce, must be minority-owned and a customer of Mississippi Power.

“This grant money, unlike most grants, they can use it at their discretion,” Petal CoC Executive Director Valerie Wilson said. “They can use it for employee bonuses, for supplies, for capital, improvements, whatever they deem most important to them.

So, that’s a bit of a discerning factor between this grant and some of the other ones they received.”

The recipients of the grant will have the money dispersed to them at the chamber’s regular luncheon early next month.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaniquel Hathorn was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County on Thursday.
Prentiss woman killed in crash on Hwy. 84 in Covington Co.
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett.
First African-American president of Southern Miss to step down
Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, gestures as he explains his amendment to the Mississippi...
Black lawmakers walk out during vote for ban of critical race theory in Mississippi
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle

Latest News

About 80 percent of the buildings at William Carey University were affected by the tornado on...
WCU president reflects on 5th anniversary of deadly Hattiesburg tornado
USM nursing school partners with Merit Health Wesley to fight healthcare shortage
USM nursing school partners with Merit Health Wesley to fight healthcare shortage
Local hospital awards three employees with annual honors.
Merit Health Wesley recognizes 3 employees for commitment during pandemic
Controversial federal pilot program could put people as young as 18 behind the wheels of semi-trucks