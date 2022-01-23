Win Stuff
JCSD seeking stolen ATV suspects who shot at owner

Jones County deputies are seeking two suspects who stole an all-terrain vehicle, riding it into Jasper County.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of two individuals who stole a 2018 Honda Rubicon ATV sometime Friday night.

Two suspects described as black males, stole the orange ATV from a location on U.S. 11, north of Sandersville near the Jones-Jasper county line.

The pair then fled into Jasper County on the ATV. The ATV owner pursued the suspects in his personal vehicle until one of the suspects shot at the ATV owner several times.

The ATV owner was not injured and terminated the pursuit.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two suspects or the location of the stolen ATV is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

