How to save money on power bill during cold weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt area, many people will turn up the heat in their homes.

But, of course, that can lead to extra dollars on the power bill.

According to Mississippi Power, cost-effective ways to keep the warm air in while saving on the bill do exists.

“Going to a hardware store and getting weather stripping and adding that to those doors and windows... that is going to help you a lot because that’s actually, air leaks are one of the greatest sources of loss of energy,” said Kaila Moran Griffith, a spokesperson for Mississippi Power. “That is a very budget-friendly way.”

For those of you looking to upgrade some appliances in your home, Mississippi Power says getting a smart thermostat is a good option and can help save energy.

“And then a smart thermostat also makes a huge difference.,” Griffith said. “You can find those at different hardware stores, in different price ranges as well,.

“And that way if you are busy., maybe you’ve left for work, and you forgot to adjust your thermostat you can do it from your phone. And so, that is a really easy way to manage your energy.”

For more energy efficiency tips, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.