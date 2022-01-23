Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Health center gives monetary incentives for people to get vaccine

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The promise of a $50 gift card created a long line to get the COVID vaccine at G.A Carmichael Family Health Center in Canton.

Health care workers at the clinic say that the line to get tested for COVID is wrapped around their building on any given day.

Clinic workers are seeing cases rise daily, and they knew they had to figure out a way to get more people vaccinated.

So, the family health center partnered with the State Health Department to offer the gift card incentive. Leaders of the center say they expected a good turnout, and they’re glad an incentive is what encouraged people to come out because protecting the community is still the main goal.

“I think it gave people that extra nudge for those that had some vaccine hesitancy,” said Yvette McLaurin, a family nurse practitioner. “It gave them that extra nudge to come on out and get vaccinated.”

A gift card was given to anyone six years or older getting their first or second dose. Booster shots were also available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades
Bennett said he will remain committed to high learning and advancing the university until his...
USM President Rodney Bennett to step down in 2023
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Chaniquel Hathorn was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County on Thursday.
Prentiss woman killed in crash on Hwy. 84 in Covington Co.
Traffic Alert
Crash blocked SB lanes on portion of I-59

Latest News

First booster vaccination clinic held at C.E. Roy Community Center
City of Hattiesburg and medical facilities hold first booster clinic
Vaccines boosted Saturday
Vaccines boosted Saturday
Homage paid
Homage paid
Energy efficiency heats up
Energy efficiency heats up
With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
How to save money on power bill during cold weather