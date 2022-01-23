Cold southern nights before warming with increased rain chance midweek

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening everyone!

It is going to be very cold again in the Pine Belt overnight, with lows between 15 degrees and 20 degrees under mostly clear skies.

After a cold start on Sunday look for sunny skies with highs in the lower-50s. For Sunday night, expect lows to be in the upper-20s to around 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are expected by Monday afternoon, with highs in the upper-50s to around 60 degrees.

Rain moves back into the area by Monday night, with lows in the lower-40s and the chance for rain at 70 percent.

On Tuesday look for a 30 percent chance for isolated showers ,with highs in the mid-50s.

By late Tuesday night, another cold front moves through, with lows in the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower-50s. Wednesday night, expect lows to be in the upper-20s.

Thursday is expected to be sunny, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny, with highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Saturday is expected to be quite chilly, with highs in the lower-50s and lows in the upper-20s.

