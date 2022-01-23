Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

City of Hattiesburg and medical facilities hold first booster clinic

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg, Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic and local medical students all partnered up for Hattiesburg’s first booster vaccine clinic.

From 8 a.m. through noon on Saturday, residents could make their way to the C.E. Roy Community Center and receive their choice of booster from the three vaccines.

“We’ve seen cases rise significantly with the omicron variant, and the booster has proven to be very effective in not only reducing the chance of people getting omicron, even more importantly, staying out of the hospital and having a severe infection,” said Bryan Batson, Hattiesburg Clinic chief executive officer.

Right now, COVID numbers in both Lamar and Forrest counties are quite high. Officials were hoping the weekend booster shots would lay the foundation for bringing the numbers down locally.

“Right now we have 130 people in the hospital with COVID,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “We’ve got a seven-day average of over 200 in Forrest County and about 170 in Lamar County and those numbers need to go down.

,More than that, we just want to make sure that people get the booster, especially if it’s been six months since their second dose and Pfizer or Moderna, we ultimately want people to come out okay.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, only 41 percent of Forrest County residents and 58 percent of Lamar County residents are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaniquel Hathorn was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County on Thursday.
Prentiss woman killed in crash on Hwy. 84 in Covington Co.
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett.
First African-American president of Southern Miss to step down
Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, gestures as he explains his amendment to the Mississippi...
Black lawmakers walk out during vote for ban of critical race theory in Mississippi
Dimitri Shepard faces three counts of grand larceny, according to Hattiesburg police.
Suspect returned to Hattiesburg to face 3 grand larceny charges

Latest News

Employees of Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative release balloons Saturday, as a...
SeMRHI staff honor late CEO during ‘Last Pass’ procession
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum has launched a new website and started a memorial brick...
Shelby museum launches new website, new memorial brick program
USM nursing school partners with Merit Health Wesley to fight healthcare shortage
USM nursing school partners with Merit Health Wesley to fight healthcare shortage
Food donations are held every second and third Friday of the month where those who are enrolled...
Samaritan’s Closet & Pantry: Feeding Wayne County families