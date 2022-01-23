City of Hattiesburg and medical facilities hold first booster clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg, Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic and local medical students all partnered up for Hattiesburg’s first booster vaccine clinic.

From 8 a.m. through noon on Saturday, residents could make their way to the C.E. Roy Community Center and receive their choice of booster from the three vaccines.

“We’ve seen cases rise significantly with the omicron variant, and the booster has proven to be very effective in not only reducing the chance of people getting omicron, even more importantly, staying out of the hospital and having a severe infection,” said Bryan Batson, Hattiesburg Clinic chief executive officer.

Right now, COVID numbers in both Lamar and Forrest counties are quite high. Officials were hoping the weekend booster shots would lay the foundation for bringing the numbers down locally.

“Right now we have 130 people in the hospital with COVID,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “We’ve got a seven-day average of over 200 in Forrest County and about 170 in Lamar County and those numbers need to go down.

,More than that, we just want to make sure that people get the booster, especially if it’s been six months since their second dose and Pfizer or Moderna, we ultimately want people to come out okay.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, only 41 percent of Forrest County residents and 58 percent of Lamar County residents are fully vaccinated.

