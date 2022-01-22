USM President Rodney Bennett to step down in 2023

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, Rodney D. Bennett, the president of The University of Southern Mississippi, sent out an email to all USM students, faculty and staff members announcing he would be stepping down from his position at the end of his contract.

“As I think about my future in the context of my current contract end date of June 30, 2023, the time is coming for me to step aside for another individual to chart the path for the next chapter in our Southern Miss Story. I am deeply grateful for my strong tenure here. I have learned a great deal – I have grown a great deal – and I have worked with and mentored outstanding individuals, who I am confident will continue to have a positive impact on higher education. The University of Southern Mississippi will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will always be excited to hear about the good things I know are still on the horizon for this institution,” read a statement from Bennett.

In the letter, Bennett said he plans to begin exploring other professional opportunities later this spring.

“My intention is to begin exploring other professional opportunities later this spring, and I wanted to be transparent with each of you about my plans for the future. I am excited about what lies ahead for me and for my family, but this transition will certainly be bittersweet, as we all love our home here in Hattiesburg – as well as our Greater Pine Belt and Mississippi Gulf Coast communities” read the statement from Bennett.

Bennett said he will be working closely with the Institute of Higher Learning system’s Commissioner of Higher Education to develop a transition plan.

According to the letter, Bennett is approaching his tenth year as president of USM. He said his introduction to the university was with an EF-4 tornado, which was on Feb. 10, 2013.

He also reflect on some of the achievements of USM while he was present, such as the university being ranked among the nation’s most distinguished R1 institutions.

Bennett said he will remain committed to high learning and advancing the university until his time as president is over.

