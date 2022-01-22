Win Stuff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks SB lanes on portion of I-59

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash on Interstate 59 past the U.S. Highway 98 W/Hardy Street E Exit has all southbound lanes blocked.

A majority of the road congestion appears to be near the area of Lincoln Road.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the alert is expected to be cleared around 10 p.m.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution in this area.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.

