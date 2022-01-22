PRCC men’s basketball remains unbeaten in MACCC

SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College men’s basketball team continued its hot stretch Thursday night, going on the road and dominating Southwest Community College, 79-62, to keep the Wildcats undefeated in conference play.

“I thought we played well and followed the scouting report,” PRCC head coach Chris Oney said. “I think that was our best game offensively as far as turnovers go. That’s the smallest number of turnovers we’ve had in a game this season.

“If we don’t turn the ball over, we’re a hard team to beat.”

Pearl River (12-2 overall; 7-0 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) went up 8-0, but Southwest (10-5, 3-3 MACCC) reeled the Wildcats back in, eventually pulling within 20-18 with just less than 10 minutes left in the first half.

A few minutes later, PRCC held a 31-23 lead after an Earl Smith Jr. 3-pointer.

The Wildcats closed the first half on an 11-2 run, punctuated by Jair Currie’s offensive board and stickback that gave the Wildcats a 42-25 lead at the break.

The dominance carried over into the second half of play the Wildcats eventually took a 56-39 lead when Smith dished a pass underneath the basket to Wilkens, who went up for the layup.

A Smith layup, gave PRCC a 20-point lead, 71-51, with just less than five minutes to play, and the the Wildcats closed out the game shortly after.

Jaronn Wilkens led the way with a season-high 24 points.

“It’s always important to get our All-American touches and get him going,” Oney said. “I think the other guys feed off of that. We’ve just got to continue to get him the ball and see how they handle him.”

Smith, who handed out a team-high five assists, also scored a season-high 20 points.

“Earl was being aggressive,” Oney said. “He was taking what the defense was giving him.

“Earl is a very smart basketball player. He’s not going to force it. He’s going to wait and let the defensive give it to him. They were leaving him open, and he was taking advantage of it.”

Cameron Brown (Hattiesburg High) was the only other Wildcat in double-digits, scoring 11 points.

Wilkens also led the team in rebounds, hauling in five boards.

Dylan Brumfield (Oak Grove High) and Brown added four rebounds each.

Smith grabbed the team lead in assists with five.

The Wildcats return to action at 6 p.m. Monday when Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

