Men’s golf returns to Jones College

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a seven-year absence, the Jones College men’s golf program is back.

“We are thankful to be at Laurel Country Club,” Jones College Athletic Director Joel Cain said. “This beautiful facility means a lot to this community and we are thankful for the partnership that we have the opportunity to announce this morning.”

School officials made the announcement during a press conference Friday morning at Laurel Country Club. The LCC will serve as partners with Jones College in the reinstatement of the program.

The new men’s coach will be longtime Jones College coach Bob Herrington.

Herrington is in his 23rd year as a coach at Jones, having served as associate head coach and assistant softball coach for the past 12 seasons. He had previously served as a men and women’s tennis coach and men and women’s assistant basketball coach, in addition to softball. He also coached softball, football, soccer and track at South Jones.

“I have always loved golf,” Herrington said. “It is the one sport I have not coached over the years and I’m looking forward to that.”

The Bobcats will begin play in the fall of 2022. The MACCC will have three tournaments in the fall, followed by three in the spring of 2023, as well as the MACCC championship tournament.

Herrington said Jones must begin recruiting immediately in order to have a team ready for competition this fall.

“We know we’ve got some work to do,” he said. “We missed the early signing period for this year, so we’ve got some work recruiting-wise to get our program going. But we look forward to it. We are looking forward to the challenge and we will hit the ground running.”

Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith praised the Laurel Country Club, in particular General Manager Andy Loving and club professional Jim Dorman, for their help in restarting the program.

“We teach winning and we teach it through leadership,” Dr. Smith said of Jones College athletics. “We want to make a difference in our community. So what better way to teach leadership than bringing back the men’s golf program through the Laurel Country Club. A special thanks to Andy and Jim and all of the board members of the Laurel Country Club for allowing us to be able to do that.

“The college began in 1911 and the Country Club began in 1917, so we have been around the block a time or two.”

The school’s Board of Trustees had a unanimous vote in favor of reinstating the program on Tuesday.

“I’ve been coaching for 23 years at Jones and the Board of Trustees has always been very, very supportive of athletics,” Herrington said.

Dorman said working with Jones College is a natural relationship with the LCC.

“It’s a rich history here,” he said. “I would like to thank Andy and our board for supporting this for the growth of the game. Recruitment and retention are huge. We want to keep the good young men and good players here. We want them to be able to come back to Jones and come back to Ellisville as they grow older and be proud of a part of what they were creating.

“There is a saying that if you can play at Laurel Country Club, you can take your bag, put it in the trunk and take your game anywhere. That is what we are looking to do here. We look forward to being partners with Jones College. They are a huge part of the community.”

Herrington is thrilled his players will have a chance to call Laurel Country Club home.

“When you go across the state and you talk to people about golf and you tell them you play at Laurel Country Club, it immediately gets their attention because of the respect this course has across the state,” Herrington said. “Laurel Country Club is a very unique and challenging course. We look forward to our guys to having a unique course to practice and play on.

“That was a big step in this process when we began thinking about bringing the program back. This is a fantastic course. It has a rich history. It’s not a long course, but you really understand ball placement and shot making if you are going to perform well here.”

Records indicate that Jones had a golf program from 1977-79 and from 1989-2015.

“This is a program that has done well in the past before we discontinued it,” Herrington said. “We look forward to getting it back to a level we expect here at Jones College.”

Herrington said he wants the program to be about more than just golf.

“We don’t want to have just a program,” he said. “We want to have a true, quality developmental program for our young men. One thing about Jones is that we are getting measured by what happens on the course. But at Jones, we measure our success by more than just that.

“We want to have a total, individual development of a person. Each semester, our athletes will be enrolled in a leadership class which helps develop them as young men. We often measure the success of our athletes 10 or 20 years down the road.”

Jones will be the 11th MACCC school to offer golf. They will be allotted eight scholarships with two of those available for out-out-state/international players.

Herrington expects to carry seven or eight players on the team each year. He also noted the success of area high school teams and the growth of the Laurel Country Club youth program as being keys to boosting Bobcat golf.

“A lot of the local high schools have done really well in the last decade in particular,” he said. “The junior membership out here at Laurel Country Club has increased dramatically in the last five to eight years. That’s one of the reasons why Laurel Country Club wanted to be involved because they are seeing their junior participation go way up.

“Obviously, we would love to sign as many local kids as we can, but we want to have a balance.”

Herrington said he is pleased to have a chance to lead the Bobcat golf program and is appreciative of Dr. Smith and the Jones College Board of Trustees for their trust.

“This is an exciting day for my family and I,” he said. “We are very grateful for this opportunity to spearhead the new golf program. I appreciate Dr. Smith’s support and his confidence in me to run the program.”

