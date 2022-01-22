Win Stuff
Keeping pets safe in the cold weather

Hub City Humane Society dog.
Hub City Humane Society dog.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the temperatures drop, it’s important to remember how that affects pets.

The shelter manager at the Hub City Humane Society Michelle Parker says even pets who are used to being outside for long periods during the day or overnight will need to be treated with more care now that it’s colder.

“We do want to remember our pets normally are indoors and they’re more acclimated to our indoor temperatures. So outdoor cold temperatures can affect them more rapidly than you might expect. So 15 to 20 minutes, if it’s down in the 30s, is probably all they need to be outside on their own,” said Parker.

Parker says you know your pet best, so if they are telling you they want to go inside or spend less time outside, it’s time to listen to them.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

