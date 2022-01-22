Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Fire chief warns homeowners about use of alternative heating methods

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The chief of the Collins Fire Department says alternative ways of heating your homes, such as using stoves ovens or outdoor heating equipment, can be a dangerous thing to do.

Chief John Pope says he’s seen too many fires caused by homeowners using ovens or stoves to heat their houses.

He says using propane or gas heaters meant for outdoor use can also cause fires indoors.

He says don’t use those heating methods and make sure you have smoke detectors in your home.

“We understand that some people have difficulties being able to have means to heat their homes, but we want them to understand don’t use an unsafe method,” Pope said. “Reach out to a neighbor or loved one, maybe there’s a community group that may offer assistance that might could help you be able to get funds to get a proper type of heating source.”

Pope says if your home is heated by gas, it’s also a good idea to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

“Even if you have central heat and you’re not using a supplemental heat source, carbon monoxide can build up in the home if the gas heat source is not vented properly or if it’s not burning cleanly if it’s not been serviced by a service technician,” Pope said.

Pope also says any indoor heat source needs to be a minimum of three to five feet away from anything that’s combustible.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaniquel Hathorn was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County on Thursday.
Prentiss woman killed in crash on Hwy. 84 in Covington Co.
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, gestures as he explains his amendment to the Mississippi...
Black lawmakers walk out during vote for ban of critical race theory in Mississippi

Latest News

About 80 percent of the buildings at William Carey University were affected by the tornado on...
WCU president reflects on 5th anniversary of deadly Hattiesburg tornado
Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks SB lanes on portion of I-59
Anyone is welcome to come to the shelters for as long as the weather is freezing.
‘Fieldhouse for the Homeless’ opens doors during freezing weather
Bennett said he will remain committed to high learning and advancing the university until his...
USM President Rodney Bennett to step down in 2023