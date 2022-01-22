Win Stuff
‘Fieldhouse for the Homeless’ opens doors during freezing weather

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the cold weather here, Fieldhouse for the Homeless in Hattiesburg is prepared to open its doors.

Anyone is welcome to come to the shelters for as long as the weather is freezing.

The main shelter is located at 5712 U.S. Highway 49.

The women’s Loftin House is off Enterprise Road.

You can call (601) 554-6364 for more information about the women’s shelter.

