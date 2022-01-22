Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades

The Capri movie theater will show its first film in decades on Saturday night.
The Capri movie theater will show its first film in decades on Saturday night.(Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capri movie theater will show its first film in decades on Saturday night.

The historic Capri theatre was built in 1939. For almost five decades it anchored the neighborhood now called Fondren....

Posted by Robert St John on Saturday, January 22, 2022

The theatre closed in 1986 but is now reopened.

According to a Facebook post by Robert St. John, the theatre has a 40-foot-screen, Dolby 7.1 sound, a state-of-the-art digital projector, and reclining lounge seats.

Tickets are online only for the first few days and can be purchased at caprimovies.com

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaniquel Hathorn was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County on Thursday.
Prentiss woman killed in crash on Hwy. 84 in Covington Co.
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett.
First African-American president of Southern Miss to step down
Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, gestures as he explains his amendment to the Mississippi...
Black lawmakers walk out during vote for ban of critical race theory in Mississippi
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle

Latest News

Jones College golf
Men’s golf returns to Jones College
Applications open up for the Miss Hospitality contest.
Applications open for Miss Hospitality Competition
Jones College golf
Men's golf returns to Jones College
Jones College baseball
Bobcats baseball practice in full swing ahead of season-opener