Capri Movie Theatre to show first film in decades
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capri movie theater will show its first film in decades on Saturday night.
The theatre closed in 1986 but is now reopened.
According to a Facebook post by Robert St. John, the theatre has a 40-foot-screen, Dolby 7.1 sound, a state-of-the-art digital projector, and reclining lounge seats.
Tickets are online only for the first few days and can be purchased at caprimovies.com
