Bobcats baseball practice in full swing ahead of season-opener

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College isn’t taking any days off as its February 7 season-opener at Shelton State rapidly approaches.

A new era in Ellisville begins under first-year head coach Wes Thigpen.

The former Mississippi State catcher spent the last two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast before rejoining the Bobcats - where he served as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator from 2017-19.

Ironically, many of the players Thigpen recruited during his first stint still remain at Jones College.

Thigpen brought in several new players to the fold this summer but is excited about the experienced Bobcats coming back for one more season.

“We have a lot of depth in our position players so there could be a lot of different lineups thrown out there,” Thigpen said. “On the mound, we don’t have the numbers but we have the talent to be able to do it on the mound we just have to keep those guys healthy. Offensively, I don’t know if we’ll hit a ton of homers but we’ll be able to steal some bags and really move and really like our athleticism.”

“We’ll have a lot of young guys that’s gonna have to step up but we’ll also have of course me and a couple other older guys to help lead us,” said sophomore shortstop Tyler Ducksworth, a South Jones grad. “We really just have a bunch of dogs, really. They’re all tough and they all want to win. I think it’s just a good group of guys young and old and I think we’ll have a good year.”

