Applications open for Miss Hospitality Competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Polish up those crowns, as at-large applications for the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition are available now.

Last year, Jane Granberry, Miss Hattiesburg, won the crown in her own hometown

This year allows for a whole new set of young women to earn the title of Miss Hospitality.

“We wanted to provide this opportunity to contestants who may not have had an opportunity otherwise to come and represent their communities,” said Program Director Kristen Brock. “So, since we created this program three years ago each year we have had at large representatives that otherwise wouldn’t have been.”

While Miss Hospitality gets to travel the country and state promoting tourism and economics throughout Mississippi, many of the girls will walk out as winners in their own right.

“The good thing is they are competing for more than $100K in sponsorships and prizes,” said Brock. “These are scholarships to universities and junior colleges throughout the state of Mississippi.”

The competition has made it easier every year for young women to network and make lifelong friends that they may have not had the chance to meet otherwise.

“It’s very important for us to balance growth in interviews and public speaking but also to give them an opportunity to get to know one another through fun events and activities during the week, and when they leave, they truly do form a sisterhood and they remain friends,” said Brock.

Women interested in competing must apply to the state office no later than Friday, March 4.

