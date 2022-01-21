Wayne Co. roads damaged by Ida to be inspected on Monday

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When Hurricane Ida struck in late August 2021, it left a trail of destruction and two deaths in the state.

On October 22, 2021, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. declared that a major disaster in Mississippi and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

In Wayne County, Hurricane Ida left many of the roads and culverts in the area washed out. Most have now been repaired while there are some which haven’t been fixed due to weather conditions.

The upfront cost for road repairs generally falls on local governments, which will ultimately be reimbursed but it’s a lengthy process.

On Monday, Jan. 24, officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will be in the county conducting site inspections on the repairs, which have already taken place, and looking into those areas where work is still left to be done.

Angela Atchison is the director for the Wayne County Emergency Management and said she will be meeting with the officials on the site inspection on Monday.

“What I hope is that through the federal, state and local government along with the county officials, we can all come to an agreement as to what the work that needs to be done and agree on the cost,” said Atchison.

“Usually, everything is 75 percent federal, 12.5 percent state, and 12.5 percent local,” Atchison added.

There were a total of 31 sites on Wayne County roads along with one bridge that was affected by Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.