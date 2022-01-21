Win Stuff
USM nursing school partners with Merit Health Wesley to fight healthcare shortage

Students working with simulations
By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has teamed up with Merit Health Wesley to battle the current shortage of nurses, according to College of Nursing Dean Dr. Lachel Story.

“As the pandemic has progressed… we’ve watched an ongoing nursing shortage increase and get worse with each variant of COVID-19,” said Story.

Story says this partnership allows students to learn from experienced nurses who are on the front lines of this pandemic.

“They’re paid by the hospital, but they have a faculty designation and really kind of advancing it to have these folks be instructors for a whole clinical group. One of their nurses on staff would be the person who would be the clinical instructor,” said Story.

The nurse will be able to introduce the students to working inside of a hospital during the clinical classes. The Story says the students will love this part.

“Students have told us in the past and when we’ve surveyed them one of the main reasons why they choose a hospital is number one doing clinical there but having a great clinical experience there,” said Story.

Not only will this experience be great for the students, but it will also relieve a lot of stress off the current hospital nurses and staff.

“That will also help provide them with more staffing, so to speak, to kind of help with whatever it just needs to be done but also give them access to potential graduates to work there. And, really, the end goal is hopefully keeping nursing graduates here in the state of Mississippi,” said Story.

Story says this is the first semester with the partnership. She expects it to stay in place for a while because the health care shortage is not getting better.

“We’re going to probably be dealing with the impact of this health care worker shortage for a long time. And, so, we need to be able to admit in (and) graduate as many students as we can and get them into hospitals that really have a need for them to stay here in Mississippi because they’re having trouble recruiting them because of all the things that are happening right now,” said Story.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

