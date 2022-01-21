USM hosts ‘Canine Cuddles’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, USM students were able to take a little stress off from school by petting puppies while learning about campus organizations.

Jennifer Luis, the USM Association of Office Professionals Community service chair and president of Sigma Alpha Lambda, says they wanted to put on this event to highlight the organizations that could use the student’s help and the community’s help.

“We wanted to highlight our local shelter, The Hub City Humane Shelter. We always partner with the Wesley Foundation. They always support our efforts. They have the pantry plus an indoor pantry as well as an outdoor pantry here on campus to service our students 24/7. And, then the Association of Office Professionals, who is always on campus trying to help put our staff to get them involved with the community,” said Luis.

This event, Canine Cuddles, allowed students to learn about Sigma Alpha Lambda, USM Association of Office Professionals and the Wesley Foundation organizations.

“Well, today we were partnering with Hub City Humane Society. It’s an adoption shelter for dogs that need homes. So, we were showing off Waffles and another dog named Pancakes as well. We are just letting students come and pet them and de-stress with them before the start of the semester,” said Carrington Brown, Sigma Alpha Lambda vice president.

Brown said if any student is interested in helping the community and wants to join Sigma Alpha Lambda, you can contact them at sigmaalphalambdaofficers@usm.edu.

