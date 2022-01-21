Win Stuff
Suspect returned to Hattiesburg to face 3 grand larceny charges

Dimitri Shepard faces three counts of grand larceny, according to Hattiesburg police.
Dimitri Shepard faces three counts of grand larceny, according to Hattiesburg police.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old man was transported back to Hattiesburg Thursday to face a trio of gr5and larceny charges.

Dimitri Shepard of Lena, Miss., was arrested by Scott County authorities and transported back to Hattiesburg as part of an ongoing investigation.

Shepard has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, and one count of grand larceny/auto, in connection with three incidents that took place on Jan. 14, including:

  • A grand larceny that occurred in the 1300 block of James Street
  • A grand larceny that occurred in the 1300 block of James Street
  • A grand larceny auto that occurred in the 600 block of Hood Road.

Shepard has been booked into the Forrest County Jail. and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

