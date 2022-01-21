Suspect returned to Hattiesburg to face 3 grand larceny charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 29-year-old man was transported back to Hattiesburg Thursday to face a trio of gr5and larceny charges.

Dimitri Shepard of Lena, Miss., was arrested by Scott County authorities and transported back to Hattiesburg as part of an ongoing investigation.

Shepard has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, and one count of grand larceny/auto, in connection with three incidents that took place on Jan. 14, including:

A grand larceny that occurred in the 1300 block of James Street

A grand larceny auto that occurred in the 600 block of Hood Road.

Shepard has been booked into the Forrest County Jail. and additional charges are pending.

