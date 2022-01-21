Win Stuff
State adds five new pre-K programs serving 840 new students

Petal Pre-K learning collaborative.
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has five new pre-K programs serving 840 new students.

Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted on Jan. 20, to add the five new early learning collaboratives (ELC) to the current list of 18.

The new ELCs are:

  • Brookhaven Early Learning Collaborative
  • Kosciusko Early Learning Collaborative
  • Rankin County Early Learning Collaborative
  • Scott Early Learning Collaborative
  • South Panola Early Learning Collaborative

The ELC expansion is made possible by $6.3 million in state funds.

State funding continues to increase for the ELC program with $8 million in 2020-21 and $16 million for 2021-22, which brings the total appropriation to $55.5 million since the 2014-15 school year.

The five new ELCs will serve 840 pre-K 4-year-olds in eight new classrooms and 34 existing classrooms.

Once additional ELCs are added with this round of funding, up to 3,220 new pre-K 4-year-olds will be served, bringing the total number of ELC students to more than 6,000.

