Shooting near MSU campus leaves two hospitalized

(Unsplash)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OKTIBBEHA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are recovering at a North Mississippi hospital this morning after a shooting at an apartment complex near Mississippi State.

We’re told a Maroon Alert went out around 7 p.m. Thursday, and a suspect was heading toward the campus after the shooting.

A Maroon Alert is Mississippi State University’s emergency notification system.

It reportedly happened at the Chadwick Apartments, where two victims were injured.

Witnesses say the victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

“We heard around four shots. We were just kind of talking in the room. And at that point, we hopped up, turned out the lights, and we got doors like the doors got curious and went to the window,” Taylor Barr said.

“We locked the doors as soon as we saw a group of people run by and attempt to pile into a car, and I heard them say ‘Hey, don’t leave him, get that guy.’ They picked a guy off the ground, piled into the car, and then they sped off,” Thomas McBride said.

Right now, an investigation is underway by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.

A search continues for the person responsible.

